Honda unveils global SUV ‘Elevate’ with prices starting at Rs 10.99 Lakh

The Honda Elevate, developed under the concept of ‘Urban Freestyler’, is designed to appeal to customers with active lifestyles and a global mindset.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: Honda Cars India Limited on Monday announced the launch of its latest global SUV, the Honda Elevate.The vehiclewill be available at an introductory starting price of Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) to Rs 15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top variant.

Deliveries of the Elevate will begin from today across dealerships in the country, a press release said.

The Honda Elevate, developed under the concept of ‘Urban Freestyler’, is designed to appeal to customers with active lifestyles and a global mindset.

Developed by the Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre located in Thailand, the all-new Elevate caters to the needs and aspirations of younger customers who seek status, comfort, and an active lifestyle.

With dimensions of 4312mm length, 1790mm width, 1650mm height, 2650mm wheelbase and a top-class ground clearance the Elevate merges style and practicality seamlessly, the press release said.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Since its global debut, Elevate has garnered exceptional admiration and acceptance from customers. We are delighted to unveil its pricing for the eagerly waiting Indian audience.”