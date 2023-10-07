HONOR 90 5G: Disrupting the Indian phone market, starting at Rs 26,999

The HONOR 90 5G is available in two configurations: 12GB + 512GB and 8GB + 256GB. With the addition of RAM Turbo, the 8GB RAM variant can achieve up to 5GB of performance, while the 12GB variant can reach up to 7GB.

By IANS Updated On - 01:45 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

New Delhi: The saturated Indian smartphone market was waiting for a new entrant to shake up the status quo and HTech, a comprehensive solutions provider, has now brought HONOR 90 in India that not only breaks walnuts but sets new standards for comfortable viewing and creative freedom.

Equipped with a stunning 200MP Main Camera featuring AI Vlog Master and industry-leading Quad-Curved Floating Display with 3840 Hz PWM Dimming technology, HONOR 90 5G packs groundbreaking hardware and software into one device.

The HONOR 90 5G device comes in two variants — 12GB +512 GB and 8+256 GB, which, coupled with RAM Turbo, gives up to 5GB on 8GB RAM variant and 7GB on 12GB variant.

Let us see if this device can create ripples in the Indian market.

First of all, the all-new triple camera system consists of a 200MP Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, which by prioritising excellence in clarity, HDR capabilities, and low-light performance, delivers outstanding photographic results.

The triple camera has a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a 112-degree field of view and a 2MP Depth Camera that helps the camera gauge distances accurately.

This camera is supported with multi-frame fusion, noise reduction algorithm and pixel binning to give a light-capturing performance that is equivalent to large 2.24 micrometer pixels (16-in-1).

The 200MP main camera resulted in outstanding high dynamic range (HDR) photos and detailed, bright images even in low-light situations. For selfie lovers, Honor 90 sports a 50MP camera which helps capture good images.

With the Portrait Mode, you can effortlessly create exceptional portraits that have well-defined facial features, accurate skin tones and produce an authentic bokeh effect that naturally blends the background with the main subject.

To offer photographers greater flexibility, the Portrait Mode lets users capture photos at 2X zoom to produce results that better highlight subjects in frames.

Additionally, the smartphone harnesses the immense power of the processor to deliver 4K video recording at 30fps from all three cameras – 200 MP Main Camera, 12 MP Ultrawide Camera and 50 MP Selfie Camera.

While shooting in 4k, in one single take, users can smoothly transition between Main, Ultrawide, and front camera without stopping the 4k recording.

For vloggers, the device helps denoise audio, makes video mode recommendations, and comes with an AI Vlog Assistant that lets users generate a social media-ready 15-second video with just a few taps.

Furthermore, with omnidirectional noise reduction that has a signal-to-noise ratio of 20dB, you can capture solid and clear human voices and zero of the surrounding noise – close to that of a professional recorder.

Design-wise, HONOR 90 offers a slim 7.8mm thin design with 183g weight. It comes with gracefully quad-curved edges.

Honor 90 offers deeply reinforced glass, demonstrating exceptional robustness and enabling the curved display to withstand being dropped any number of times.

On the rear, HONOR 90 showcases the iconic N Series Dual Ring Design, featuring rounded contours that are crafted with cutting technique to create a dazzling gleam, thereby elevating its elegance to another level.

The device comes in three colours: Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Diamond Silver. Equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating Display, HONOR 90 supports a high resolution of 2664×1200, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and up to 1.07 billion colours.

The display supports a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits, improving users’ readability even under bright light. To alleviate eye fatigue, the display also features Dynamic Dimming, simulating natural light.

Additionally, it supports HONOR’s Circadian Night Display technology, which filters blue light and promotes melatonin secretion to naturally improve users’ nighttime sleep quality.

Honor 90 also supports HDR10+ and HDR certifications from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

On the battery front, it houses a 5000mAh battery for day-long usage. In our test, it gave up to 16-17 hours of life with occasional video streaming, social media, and daily work tasks.

With its Built-in AI power-saving technology, the device optimises battery performance and enhances efficiency, which enables maximum productivity even during intensive use.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 accelerated edition processor, which has 20 per cent better GPU performance and a 30 per cent better AI performance than the phone’s predecessor.

HONOR 90 runs on the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1, and packs a punch with enhanced smart features like Magic Text, which provides a smart life experience and maximizes productivity.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants 8+256 GB and 12+512 GB priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

Having said that, it can be purchased at as low as Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, starting October 8.

These offers can also be purchased at all mainline stores. These deals include the bank offers.

Conclusion: Boasting cutting-edge AI technologies and best-in-class innovations, including an ultra-clear 200MP camera, AI Vlog Master and Zero Risk Eye-Comfort Display, the device heralds a revolution in smartphone photography and display technology.

Own it and flaunt it to break more than just a walnut!

Also Read Honor 90 with 200 mp camera set to launch in India on September 14