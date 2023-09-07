| Honor 90 With 200 Mp Camera Set To Launch In India On September 14

Honor 90 with 200 mp camera set to launch in India on September 14

"Honor announced that the highly anticipated Honor 90, set to launch on September 14, will feature a range of remarkable innovations in its display, camera, and design."

By IANS Published Date - 02:45 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

New Delhi: Global technology brand Honor on Thursday announced that its upcoming smartphone — “Honor 90 5G” with a 200-megapixel (MP) camera will launch in India on September 14.

“Slated for a launch on September 14, Honor 90 boasts an array of impressive innovations across its display, camera and design,” said Honor.

The smartphone features a cutting-edge Quad-Curved Floating Display that enhances visual aesthetics as well as incorporates advanced eye-comfort technology for prolonged, comfortable usage.

The phone comes equipped with a 200MP main camera and a 50MP selfie camera that will capture stunning details with utmost clarity, the company said.

According to sources, the battery is expected to be around 4900mAh.

The device will also offer 4K video recording with 10X digital zoom.

Moreover, Honor also said that the Honor 90 will run on MagicOS 7.1, powered by Android 13.

MagicOS is a fresh new OS (operating system) designed to provide a seamless experience across cross-platform, cross-device experiences and also brings a fully upgraded software architecture for an unmatched user experience, the company stated.

According to the company, this next-generation operating system enables seamless collaboration across devices and the ecosystem, delivering a truly immersive and personalised experience for end consumers.

It is based on Android as well as PC and IoT operating systems, so devices running different OS can connect to MagicOS devices at a system level.