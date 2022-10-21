Horse Racing: Aah Bella has the edge in Pune feature

The Imtiaz A Sait-trained Aah Bella may make amends in the Times Of India Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class III

Pune: The Imtiaz A Sait-trained Aah Bella may make amends in the Times Of India Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class III, rated 40 to 66 (20 to 39 eligible) the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Toussaint 1, Giverny 2, Red Riot 3

2. Tristar 1, Northern Singer 2, Dowsabel 3

3. Aah Bella 1, Great Guns 2, Zarak 3

4. Inamorata 1, Pyrrhus 2, Balenciaga 3

5. Kings Best 1, Finch 2, Sinner 3

6. Toofaan 1, Galloping Glory 2, Multiencrypted 3

Day’s Best: Kings Best.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

Treble: 3, 4 & 5.