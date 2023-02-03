Horse Racing: Castlerock, Cash Register shine in trials

Castlerock, Cash Register, Lucky Zone, Great River & Dyanoosh impressed when the following horses were exercised

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Castlerock, Cash Register, Lucky Zone, Great River & Dyanoosh impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.

SAND:

800m:

Solar Princess (Afroz Khan) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Morior Invictus (RB) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Cash Register (Apprentice) 56, 600/42, maintains form. Space Time (RB) 1-0, 600/43, good.

Miss Maya (RB) 59, 600/45, handy. Lifes Song (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Lucky Nine (Trainer) 1-4, 600/47, moved easy. Lucky Zone (Apprentice) & Great River (Surya Prakash) 57, 600/43, pair worked well.

Also Read Horse Racing: La Dominate fancied for The Hongkong Jockey Club Cup

1000m:

Castlerock (RB) 1-14, 800/59, 600/43, pleased. Dyanoosh (Aneel) 1-17, 800/58, 600/43, worked well. Riffa (K Mukesh) & This Is Me (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Amalfitana (Apprentice) 1-17, (From 1600/600) well in hand. Redeem Our Pledge (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Zadelle (AA Vikrant) & Star Cruise (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, former moved well. Shazam (Surya Prakash) & Top Secret (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former finished 1L in front. Advance Guard (Surya Prakash) 1-14, (From 1000/400) 44, not extended. Morning Mist (Kiran Naidu) & Linewiler (RB) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Toffee (Nakhat Singh) & Grand Duke (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well.