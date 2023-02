| Horse Racing La Dominate Fancied For The Hongkong Jockey Club Cup

Horse Racing: La Dominate fancied for The Hongkong Jockey Club Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Kolkata: Aashay Doctor-trained La Dominate holds an edge over others to win The Hongkong Jockey Club Cup 1100 metres, Terms for horses 3 years old only in a small field of five runners the feature event of the races to be held on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day.

The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

Lightning Blaze 1, Swift Lady 2, Jinsoku 3 Dandi Satyagraha 1, Hidden Gold 2, Exotic Queen 3 Arrow Point 1, Rimel 2, Cold Pursuit 3 Yazh 1, Mount Reno 2, Whispering Grass 3 La Dominate 1, Kind Of Magic 2, Gael 3 Tycoonist 1, Sporting Trainer 2, Jawai 3

Day’s Best: Dandi Satyagraha.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6