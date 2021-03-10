Horse Racing: Consigliori, Victory Parade shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 3:57 pm

Hyderabad: Consigliori, Victory Parade & Titus worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m: Phenomenal Cruise (Deepak Singh) 47.5, moved very easy. Joy O Joy (RB) 49, moved freely. Nayadeep (RB) 48, handy.

800m: Princess Daniale (RS Jodha) 1-2, 600/46, shaped well. Just Incredible (RB) (From 1200/400) 1-2, moved very easy.

1000m: Sorrento (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, in good shape. Southern Act (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, shaped well. Alluri’s Pride (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Consigliori (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) & Titus (RS Jodha) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair strode out well.

