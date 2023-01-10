Horse Racing: Douglas fancied for Mysuru feature

Neil Devaney-trained Douglas appeals most for the Air Force Trophy 1400 metres
Mysuru: The Neil Devaney-trained Douglas appeals most for the Air Force Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above in a field of fifteen runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Swaghatham 1, Sparkling Night 2, Ankush 3
2. Spiritual Force 1, My One And Only 2, Vandan 3
3. Vijaya Surabhi 1, Lead Singer 2, Festive Star 3
4. O Kanhaiya 1, Coyote Girl 2, Bacchus 3
5. Douglas 1, Prince Corporate 2, Aberlour 3
6. Achook 1, Parker 2, Break Away 3
7. Article Fifteen 1, Viva La Vida 2, Real Show 3
Day’s Best: Douglas.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.