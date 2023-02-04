Horse Racing: King’s Ransom fancied for Mumbai feature

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom (PS Chouhan up) looks head and shoulders above the other runners in the fray for the Indian Derby (Grade-I) 2400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old only and the biggest event of the Indian racing calendar held here on Sunday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Granpar 1, Smiles Of Fortune 2, Big Red 3

2. Ahead Of My Time 1, Coeur De Lion 2, Kamilah 3

3. Irish Gold 1, Waikiki 2, Dream Alliance 3

4. Juliette 1, Forest Flame 2, Truly Epic 3

5. Blue God 1, Fighton 2, The General 3

6. King’s Ransom 1, Supernatural 2, Imperial Power 3

7. Emperor Roderic 1, Son Of A Gun 2, Arcana 3

8. Inamorata 1, Nelson River 2, Lord Fenicia 3

9. Spirit Bay 1, Intense Belief 2, Demetrius 3

Day’s Best: Ahead Of My Time.

First Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.