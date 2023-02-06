Horse Racing: Miracle Mary and Original Sin shine in trials

Miracle Mary and Original Sin worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
SAND:
600m:
Soorya (RB) (From 1200/600) 45, eased up.
800m:
Princess Daka (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Code Blue (RB) 1-1, 600/47, handy.
1000m:
Bleue Dali (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Miracle Mary (Madhu Babu) & Original Sin (RB) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair pleased.