Horse Racing: Hemping Vazra, Miss Maya shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: Hemping Vazra and Miss Maya shaped well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday.

SAND:

600m:

Code Blue (RB) (From 1000/400) 47, handy.

800m:

Verrocchio (Santhosh Raj) & Rival (RB) 1-3, 600/45, pair finished level.

1000m:

Hemping Vazra (Afroz Khan) & Wind Sprite (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. Miss Maya (RB) & Lucky Nine (Trainer) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former in good shape.