Horse Racing: Salento fancied for Hyderabad feature

Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Salento holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Wolf777 Golconda Derby Stakes

Hyderabad: The Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Salento holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Wolf777 Golconda Derby Stakes (Grade-I) 2400 metres, terms for horses 4 year olds only the plum event of the races to be held here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 12.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Maximum Glamour 1, The Thunder 2, Only My Way 3

2. Happy Soul 1, Encore 2, Truth 3

3. Beauty Blaze 1, Doe A Deer 2, Bellaque 3

4. NRI Fantasy 1, Pal Cha 2, Soorya Vahan 3

5. Ballerina 1, Akido 2, Royal Grace 3

6. Ok Boss 1, Sopranos 2, Royal Star 3

7. Path Of Peace 1, Juramento 2, Carnival Lady 3

8. Salento 1, Dyf 2, Mysterious Angel 3

9. Good Tidings 1, Sea Of Class 2, Canterbury 3

Day’s Best: Ballerina.

1st Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.