Horse Racing: Ballerina and Mysterious Angel shine in trials

Ballerina and Mysterious Angel pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Ballerina and Mysterious Angel pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.

SAND:

600m:

Honourable Lady (Santhosh Raj) 48, moved freely. Hot Seat (Md Ismail) & Ok Boss (Deepak Singh) 48, pair moved neck and neck.

800m:

Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Protocol (Md Ismail) 1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Wordsmith (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, in fine fettle.

1000m:

Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Mysterious Angel (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/45, strode out well.

Dyf (Gourav Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, maintains Chennai form.

Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy all the way. 3y-(Declaration of War/Destiny) (Dhanu Singh) & Chenab (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, former started 2L behind and finished level. Arrowtown (Surya Prkash) & Burgunday Black (Dhanu Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former finished 1L in front.

Beauty Flame (Apprentice) & Blast In Class (Santhosh Raj) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair finished level. Moon Walk (Gourav Singh) & It’s My Life (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former shaped well.