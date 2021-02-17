Horse Racing: Soaring High set to win in Chennai

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:41 pm

Chennai: The R. Ramanathan-trained Soaring High who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the M.CT.M. Chidambaram Chettiar Memorial Cup 1200 metres, Class II, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Chanakya, 1, Supreme Commander 2, Orange Pekoe 3

2. Glorious Flame 1, Fun Lover 2, Big Treasure 3

3. Salvo 1, Divina 2, Otus 3

4. Hallucinate 1, Turf Beauty 2, My Triumphl 3

5. Soaring High 1, Mzilikazi 2, Breaking Bounds 3

6. Shelomi 1, Beautiful Princess 2, Majestic Charmer 3

Day’s Best: Salvo.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

