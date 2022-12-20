Horse Racing: Speedster fancied for Mysuru feature

Warren Singh-trained Speedster looks good in the Chamundi Million 2000 metres

Mysuru: Warren Singh-trained Speedster looks good in the Chamundi Million 2000 metres, Terms for horses 4 years old and over, in a small field of five runners the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails are up. First race starts at 2-00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Knott So Knotty 1, Here I Come 2, Reckoning 3

2. O Kanhaiya 1, D Admiral 2, Coyote Girl 3

3. Chilly Breeze 1, Vandan 2, Swiss Tigress 3

4. O Hansini 1, Brunhild 2, Smart Cadillac 3

5. Speedster 1, My Opinion 2, Havelock Cruise 3

6. Country’s Delight 1, Jabbar 2, Notoriety 3

7. Parker 1, Milos 2, Heroism 3

Day’s Best: O Hansini.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.