Horse Racing: Contributor fancied for Mysuru feature

The M Bobby-trained Contributor looks best in the Dr Ishwari GK Balakrishnan Memorial Trophy 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Mysuru: The M Bobby-trained Contributor looks best in the Dr Ishwari GK Balakrishnan Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above in Class-II, in a field of thirteen runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Jeneiro 1, Queen Star 2, Cute Little Hunter 3

2. Miss China 1, D Admiral 2, Grand Chevalier 3

3. NRI Blue 1, My One And Only 2, Spiritual Force 3

4. White Lies 1, The Golden Sunrise 2, D Don King 3

5. Royal Crown 1, Sir Calculus 2, Real Show 3

6. Contributor 1, Segera 2, Flash Bond 3

7. D Roman Reigns 1, Melanie 2, Herodotus 3

8. Gintoki 1, Viva La Vida 2, Jabbar 3

Day’s Best: Contributor.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.