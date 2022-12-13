Horse Racing: Contributor fancied for Mysuru feature

The M Bobby-trained Contributor looks best in the Dr Ishwari GK Balakrishnan Memorial Trophy 1400 metres
Mysuru: The M Bobby-trained Contributor looks best in the Dr Ishwari GK Balakrishnan Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above in Class-II, in a field of thirteen runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Jeneiro 1, Queen Star 2, Cute Little Hunter 3
2. Miss China 1, D Admiral 2, Grand Chevalier 3
3. NRI Blue 1, My One And Only 2, Spiritual Force 3
4. White Lies 1, The Golden Sunrise 2, D Don King 3
5. Royal Crown 1, Sir Calculus 2, Real Show 3
6. Contributor 1, Segera 2, Flash Bond 3
7. D Roman Reigns 1, Melanie 2, Herodotus 3
8. Gintoki 1, Viva La Vida 2, Jabbar 3
Day’s Best: Contributor.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.