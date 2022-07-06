Horticulture Dept to provide training on terrace gardening in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:53 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: Are you interested in growing vegetables on your terrace, balcony or backyard? The Telangana Horticulture Department has now come up with an initiative under which it will conduct a training programme on urban farming for interested individuals twice a month in the city.

The training session will be held on the second and fourth Sundays of July (July 9 and 24) at the Horticulture Training Institute located next to the Nampally Criminal Court in Red Hills, Nampally.

The training session will be provided in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The entry fee is Rs.100.

For more details, call 919705384384, 917674072539 and 917997724983.