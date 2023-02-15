Hotstar Specials’ ‘Maharana’ to be headlined by Gurmeet Choudhary as ‘Maharana Pratap’

Hyderabad: Tales of one’s bravado outlive the pages of history and inspire generations to hold their fort, come what may. Disney+ Hotstar has just unveiled the poster that brings the story of Maharana Pratap, a Shiva devotee, a lone warrior whose resilience and military prowess elevated him to being a folk hero across India. Produced by Trimitik Production Pvt Ltd and showrunner, the stalwart of period dramas ‘Nitin Chandrakant Desai’, Hotstar Specials’s ‘Maharana’ will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

The period drama series ‘Maharana’ will see Gurmeet Choudhary in the titular character as Maharana Pratap, while Ridhima Pandit will be seen as Maharani Ajabde. Other celebrated actors such as Ashwini Bhave, Surendra Pal, Danish Bhat, Prithvi Hatte, Mahesh Kale, Subodh Bhave, Maadhav C Deochake, and Sameer Dharmadhikari are also part of the cast.

Talking about the collaboration, Gurmeet said, “It’s an honour to work on a project that is connected to the roots of India. Maharana Pratap was known for his courage and bravery, and I am very happy to get a chance to know more about his life. It is also a challenge to portray a strong character like Maharana ji. I am thankful to Disney+ Hotstar and Nitin Desai for giving me this project.”

Ridhima, on the other hand, said, “I am elated to be a part of a vision and script like ‘Maharana’. Depicting the strong and resilient character of Maharani Ajabde is, indeed, a challenge in itself. Working on a project of this scale with some of the brilliant minds from our industry such as Nitin Desai and for one of the biggest OTT platforms Disney+ Hostar is a dream come true.”