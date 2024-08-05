Housekeeping staff protest at Secretariat

5 August 2024

Hyderabad: Several housekeeping staff and class IV employees staged a protest at the lower ground floor of Secretariat on Monday alleging that their supervisors were abusing them in the name of caste, besides warning them that they would be sacked from jobs.

The housekeeping staff is deployed at the Secretariat by a private company. With the staff staging protests, the Secretariat officials and police tried to contact with the private company management but in vain. Videos of the staff protesting and complaining to the police had gone viral on social media platforms.