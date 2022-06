Houzef, Asaduddin hit tons in Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup

10 June 22

Hyderabad: Mirza Houzef Baig (130 no) and Mohd Asaduddin (115no) hit unbeaten centuries as Concorde CC crushed Tirumala CC by 248 runs in the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup, on Thursday.

Brief Scores: HCA Academy CC 43 in 15 overs (S Mehdi Hasan 3/7, Vidyananda Reddy 4/8) lost to Jai Hanuman CC 47/0 in 3 overs; Concorde CC 290/1 in 20 overs (Mirza Houzef Baig 130no, Mohd Asaduddin 115no) bt Tirumala CC 42 in 15.2 overs (MJS Surya Prasad 4/4, Tushar Tripathi 4/3); Central Excise 203/4 in 20 overs (Arjun Reddy 2/12) bt Hariram CC 61 in 18 overs (Rajamani Prasad 2/15, TP Anirudh 2/9, P Saketh Sairam 2/17); Charminar CC 155/2 in 15 overs bt New Star CC 76/6 in 15 overs; UBI 193/5 in 20 overs (A Avanish Rao 52) bt Vijay Hanuman CC 103/3 in 20 overs; Yadav Diary CC 88/9 in 20 overs (B Sudhakar 5/21) lost to SCRSA 90/3 in 16 overs; Combined District 157 in 20 overs (Md Shahnawaz 49) bt Cheerful Chums CC 82 in 18.2 overs (G Pavan 4/19); Sportive CC 171/4 in 20 overs (Shaik Sameer 67) bt Karimnagar District 98/9 in 18.2 overs (Nimish Narsimha 3/18); Income Tax 211/2 in 20 overs (P Gaurav Reddy 102no, A Varun Goud 101) bt Vijayanand CC 74/6 in 20 overs (G Ajay Dev Goud 3/14); Budding Star CC 211/1 in 20 overs (P Nitesh Reddy 103no, A Takshith Rao 55no) bt DeCCan Colts 71/7 in 20 overs; Hyderabad Blues CC 115/6 in 20 overs lost to Balaaji CC 116/3 in 13.3 overs; Galaxy CC 127/7 in 20 overs lost to Ameerpet CC 128/5 in 19.2 overs (O Charanjeet 51no); Shanthi XI 128/7 in 20 overs lost to Noble CC 129/6 in 20 overs (Ramakrishna 52); SN Group 99/6 in 20 overs lost to Medak District 101/1 in 11 overs (P Karthik 50no); Crown CC 70 in 20 overs (Md Asad Ahmed 3/14) lost to CCOB 71/1 in 7.1 overs; Beema CC 144/9 in 20 overs (P Vamshi Krishna 4/21) bt Oxford Blues CC 114/8 in 20 overs (B Sujan Kumar 3/28, P Vijay Simha Reddy 3/27); Canara Bank 139/3 in 20 overs (M Eshwar 60) lost to Universal CC 145/2 in 18.4 overs (Aawez Ahmed 53no); Team Speed 114/5 in 20 overs lost to Balaji Colts 83/10 in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Reddy 3/14, Dev Mehta 3/15); Warangal District 172/7 in 20 overs (B Kumar 68) bt SK Blues CC 153/6 in 20 overs (B Vikram 66); New Blues CC 106/7 in 20 overs (MS Sai Vasisht 3/17) lost to MP Colts 108/2 in 12.1 overs (Mickil Jaiswal 55no); Gouds XI 136/4 in 20 overs (Adil Shahbaz 54) lost to Shalimar CC 137/2 in 19.4 overs (Siddharth Rao 71); Elegant CC 108 in 18.1 overs (J Shiva Kumar 3/14) bt Navatej CC 97/7 in 20 overs; Future Star CC 186/3 in 20 overs (Shrunjith Reddy 93no; Jaswanth Reddy 3/25) bt Hyd Panthers CC 86/8 in 20 overs; Khalsa CC 238/2 in 20 overs (K Prajwal 104no, Sarthak Bharadwaj 100) bt WMCC 79/8 in 20 overs (Awaiz Aslam 3/15); Swastik union CC 115/4 in 20 overs lost to Postal 119/3 in 18.4 overs.