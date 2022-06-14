Tiger Cup: Hishanth guides Medak to 82-run victory over Karimnagar

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: B Hishanth scalped five wickets for 18 to guide Medak District to a 82-run victory over Karimnagar District in the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup on Tuesday.

For the winners, Mohd Nayum (69) and A Sumanth (67) hit half-centuries.

Brief Scores:

MCC 68/9 in 17 overs (S Anoop Pai 3/10) lost to SBI 71/2 in 7.5 overs; Apex CC 70/2 in 5 overs bt Aggarwal Seniors CC 23/4 in 5 overs (Mufish Ahmed 3/2); Mahabubnagar District 74 in 17.4 overs (P K Vinayak 3/5) lost to Mahadev 75/3 in 12 overs; PJLCC 62 in 18.1 overs (Md Abdul Samad 3/3) lost to Akshit CC 67/5 in 11 overs (A Siddharth 3/12); Secunderabad Gymkhana 105/5 in 10 overs (Gopi Krishna 56) bt Eleven Masters 59/5 in 10 overs; Medak District 167/1 in 20 overs (A Sumanth 67, Mohd Nayum 69) bt Karimnagar District 85 in 14 overs (B Hishanth 5/18); R Dayanand 221/3 in 20 overs (K Aryan Krishna 68, S Vaishnav Reddy 112) bt Victoria 66 in 17.3 overs (CH Madhuveer 4/11); Sri Shyam 133/7 in 20 overs (M Siril Dollson 3/10) lost to Rushiraj 134/3 in 18.5 overs; Megacity 158/5 in 20 overs (Pranay 56) bt Deccan Blues 127/8 in 20 overs (K Yash Kumar 3/21); India Cements 92 in 16.1 overs (TNR Mohit 3/19, C Advaith Reddy 3/9) bt Adams XI 90 in 19.1 overs (S Praneeth raj 3/5).