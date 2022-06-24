Budding Stars down Cambridge XI in Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup

Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: Budding Stars defeated Cambridge XI by 18 runs in the knockout phase of the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup on Friday.

P Nitish Reddy scored 49 runs to guide Budding Stars to 150/5 in 20 overs. Later, Neelesh Kumar scalped three wickets as Cambridge XI managed 132/9 in 20 overs. In the other match, India Cement downed union Bank of India eight runs.

Brief Scores: Budding Stars 150/5 in 20 overs (P Nitish Reddy 49; Trishank Gupta 2/27) bt Cambridge XI 132/9 in 20 overs (K Vamshi Kumar 34; Salman Ahmed 2/23, Neelesh Kumar 3/26, Ruthik Yadav 2/23); India Cements 144/9 in 20 overs (Samhith Reddy 48; Saketh Dhatrak 2/43, S Nikhil 4/25) bt union Bank of India 136/7 in 20 overs (P Shiva 42, Arvind Swamy 2/13, Mohd Omer 3/22).