How BJP, BL Santosh reacted to poaching case; and how BRS, Kavitha cooperated with liquor scam probe

MLC K Kavitha agreed to cooperate with the probe agencies, agreeing to be questioned and appearing before both central agencies but the approach of the BJP in the MLA poaching case was different

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:52 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Source: PTI.

Hyderabad: As BRS MLA K Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Saturday, many are drawing comparisons on how Kavitha and the BRS reacted to the summons and how the BJP and its leaders, especially BJP national organizing secretary BL Santosh reacted in the MLA poaching case.

While Kavitha had agreed to cooperate with the probe, first by the CBI, and later the Enforcement Directorate, agreeing to be questioned and appearing before both central agencies even when they had nothing but statements from other accused against her, the approach of the BJP in the MLA poaching case was different.

The Special Investigation Team had listed out multiple forms of evidence, including WhatsApp chats and call records between the three accused – Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayaji and Nanda Kumar – and with several BJP leaders including Santosh. The reaction of the saffron party and its leaders was entirely different.

From trying to delay arrests and the probe itself, the BJP and its counsels literally bombarded courts with petitions against the SIT and its moves, apart from against the notices issued against Santosh and Bandi Sanjay’s kin and the other accused. Santosh, despite being issued notices twice under Section 41(A) and the court asking him to cooperate with the SIT, did not turn up before the probe agency.