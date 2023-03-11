Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi, statement recorded for 9 hours

Kavitha was made to sit for nearly nine hours as officials recorded her statement in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) member of the Legislative Council K Kavitha on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at New Delhi, where she was made to sit for nearly nine hours as officials recorded her statement in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. She has reportedly been summoned to appear again before the agency on March 16.

Kavitha reached the ED office at 11.05 am, where her statement was said to have been recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act from around 11.15 am. She left the office at 8.10 pm.

Before reaching the ED office, Kavitha was greeted by hundreds of party supporters, apart from BRS Ministers and legislators, at the Chief Minister’s official residence on Tughlaq Road.

Waving her hand and smiling at the massive support from the party, she clenched her fist in a gesture of determination while leaving in her car. She was accompanied by her husband D Anil Kumar and her advocate, though they were not allowed inside the ED office along with her.

Kavitha was issued a summons to appear before the ED on Thursday. However, with a massive protest by the Bharat Jagruthi led by her in connection with the Women’s Reservation Bill scheduled for Friday, she wrote to the ED seeking more time after which her deposition was postponed for Saturday.

On Friday, during the protest, she had stated that her name was unnecessarily being dragged into the matter. She however, reiterated that she would fully cooperate with the agency, though it was clear that the investigation was politically motivated.