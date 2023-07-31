How is AI powered video conferencing revolutionizing the virtual communication?

AI is being used in video conferencing in several ways to improve users' experiences. These evolutions bring different worlds together with the click of a button.

According to Sachin Dev Duggal, video-con call has proven to be a godsend during the recent pandemic when we had to stay at home to interact with the outside world. He also suggested that the advancements in video conferencing technology have made virtual meetings more efficient and productive.

Duggal, video-con call has proven to be a godsend during the recent pandemic when we had to stay at home to interact with the outside world. He also suggested that the advancements in video conferencing technology have made virtual meetings more efficient and productive.

Here are some ways suggested by Sachin Dev Duggal on Video-con call experience, improved by AI innovation:

Advanced Noise Cancellation

AI helps in identifying and removing background noise from video conferencing calls. This makes it easier for participants to hear each other clearly. AI-powered noise cancellation algorithms that improve the sound quality mentioned by Sachin Duggal about video-con call usage. Some of the most common algorithms include beamforming, which uses microphones to focus on the sound of the speaker and block out background noise. There is also Deep learning, which can be trained to identify and remove specific types of noise, such as traffic, music, and any other unwanted noise. Both can also be used in hybrid form for the best experience during video conferencing.

Facial recognition and tracking

For large meetings or webinars, AI facial recognition and tracking capabilities come in handy. AI can easily recognize faces and track their movements in real time. This also helps the camera automatically focus on the current speaker or participant. AI systems are also able to recognize and interpret gestures for an immersive video conferencing experience. Approving or reporting suspicious behaviour using facial recognition will also be an added advantage to prevent unwanted access. It will improve security during video conferencing.

Live translation and subtitles

AI-powered real-time translation tools can be used to provide live translation of video conferencing calls. ASR and MT software are used to translate the spoken words in real time. ASR transcribes conversations in a video conferencing call into text. Further, this text can also be translated into other languages using machine translation (MT) software.

Blurred and virtual backgrounds

As quoted by Sachin Duggal, video-con call must also satisfy aesthetic and privacy goals. AI can automatically identify users and isolate them from the environment. This allows them to replace the background with a default one or simply blur it.

Analytics of the Meeting

Data can also be collected via video call using an AI. It can easily detect the length of the calls, the number of participants, and even the topics that were discussed during the meeting. This data can be further used to improve the quality of future calls and even keep records.

Enhancements to Security and Privacy

Explained by Sachin Dev Duggal, video-con call is aid by the feature of identifying and blocking potential security breaches with the advancement of AI assistance such unauthorized access or phishing attempts. AI algorithms can also identify suspicious activity and provide reliable end-to-end data encryption.

AI has so much potential to revolutionize the way we communicate with each other, as its development in video conferencing is still in its early stages.