AI chatbot facility for infertile couples

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Warangal: Marking the celebration of World IVF Day on Monday, Oasis Fertility, Warangal, launched ‘Ask Oasis Fertility’, an AI-powered platform, aimed at assisting couples facing fertility challenges.

Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist at Oasis Fertility, Warangal launched the facility. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered interactive chatbot is designed to provide accurate and comprehensive information on all fertility-related inquiries. She pointed out that Drug-Free IVF was a safer and more advanced treatment option, particularly beneficial for women with specific conditions like PCOS, resistant ovary syndrome, oocyte maturation problems, cancer, and thrombophilia.

Regional Operations Manager of Oasis Fertility B Rajesh was present.