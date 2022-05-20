How to avoid confusion while preparing for exam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Students Asian men I read the book at the library The bookshelf

Hyderabad: With vacancies for various posts across different departments being announced by the Telangana Government, we are sure that your preparations are in full swing and you must be digging deeper into the syllabus and gathering material, charting the timetable and allocating quality time to each of the subjects, and following it through diligently every day.

We already know that the internet is loaded with information and trying to access everything and assimilate it is not only time-confusing but also confusing and overwhelming. To avoid that confusion, here are some pointers on what you can do:

* Use only one or two credible and best sources (both online and offline) when you’re collecting information.

* While sourcing information, organise it in a methodical way and not in a haphazard manner.

* Use only the information that would be extremely useful and absolutely necessary. Discard the rest of the material – there’s no point in cluttering your space and mind with junk.

* Focus on only that information which will help in adding value to your efforts, and offers you the best chance to accomplish what you set out to do.

* To source information for current affairs, rely on just one newspaper and a couple of magazines that help in competitive exams.

* Keep information inflow simple, and ensure that whatever info you are collecting, it makes a difference in your preparation.

* Stay focused on your goal – only single-minded attention will drive you to achieve what you want.

* The volume of information may be humongous and overwhelming. But, by remaining organised – mentally and physically – will go a long way in making you feel confident, by and by.

* By ensuring that the information you gather, and organise, is available to you at all times as much as possible, you can start feeling less anxious.

* Don’t let things pile up. Complete revising the day’s syllabus as planned to avoid stress and anxiety.

* If you want to take a break – be it for a couple of hours or a day – go ahead and do it: without guilt, without stress. Enjoy your free time thoroughly and then get back with renewed energy and dedicate yourself completely to the task of preparation.

Remember, those who are good with identifying the right source of material, gathering valuable information, organising it in a logical manner and recollecting it at the right time will be successful at all times. Move beyond the clutter of unwanted information, surge ahead with confidence, and believe that the world is at your fingertips.