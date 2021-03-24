HPCL translocates 10,000 trees in Hyderabad

The environment preservation exercise was done to lay an LPG pipeline along the Outer Ring Road, from Chinnagolconda to Ghatkesar, to facilitate supply of LPG gas to various districts

Hyderabad: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has successfully translocated 10,000 trees from its pipeline laying 51 km stretch, with the support of HMDA Urban Forestry, Telangana Government and Tree Protection Committee.

The environment preservation exercise was done to lay an LPG pipeline along the Outer Ring Road, from Chinnagolconda to Ghatkesar, to facilitate supply of LPG gas to various districts. A total of 98 per cent of the trees and plants were surviving within the 30 days of translocation. The team is working towards reviving and saving the other trees too, a press release said.

The work is being carried out with necessary approvals from Urban Forestry and Tree Protection Committee under the supervision from the local officers of the Forest Department. B Seshachary, DGM, HPCL, said, “Tree Protection Committee inspected the site at ORR chainage of 127 km on March 19 and were immensely pleased with the work, seeing the fresh twigs on the plants and trees, translocated 35 days ago.”

LCH Thirupelu Reddy, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Urban Parks), Urban Forestry, visited the translocation site on March 21 and 22, along with BM Santhosh, Managing Director, HGCL and B Prabhakar, Director, Urban Forestry and higher officials of HMDA and UF, the press release added.

