HS Prannoy achieves career-best ranking, jumps three spots to World No. 6

By ANI Updated On - 03:20 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

New Delhi: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy jumped three spots up to World No. 6 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Tuesday.

The Indian shuttler has moved up on the basis of his recent performances, especially at the BWF World Championship 2023 where he won a bronze medal.

This is Prannoy’s best ranking and surpasses his previous best rank of World No. 7. Prannoy had to settle for a bronze medal as he lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinal of the BWF World Championships.

Prannoy went down to World Number 3 and three-time junior champion Vitidsarn 21-18, 13-21, 14-21.

Prannoy had stormed into the semi-final after defeating World Number 2 and the defending champion Viktor Axelsen to ensure his bronze medal.

This is India’s 14th medal at the World Championships. This tally includes a gold, four silvers and nine bronze medals.

