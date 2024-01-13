HSI-TSPA sensitizes 300 police officers on animal laws

Published Date - 13 January 2024

Hyderabad: Humane Society International/India, an animal protection organization, conducted a sensitization workshop in collaboration with the Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy (RBVRR) Telangana State Police Academy, sensitizing over 300 under-trainee sub-inspectors on animal protection law in India.

The three-hour workshop aimed at creating a greater urgency and sensitivity towards animal welfare within the law enforcement community. Shreya Paropkari, Advocate, High Court for the State of Telangana, and an experienced animal protection advocate, facilitated discussions on addressing animal cruelty complaints and emphasized the role of law enforcement in upholding these laws.

Key topics covered during the workshop included the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, how animal cruelty is interlinked with domestic violence and other crimes, the need to curb violence at its early stages.

This initiative is a part HSI/India’s commitment to building a more compassionate society by collaborating with key stakeholders and empowering law enforcement officials with the knowledge and tools needed to enforce animal protection laws effectively. Since 2013, HSI/India has trained over 1,200 law enforcement officials annually on animal protection laws.

“Training and sensitizing law enforcement agencies with respect to animal law present, will not only help us work with the government in building better infrastructure for animals in the state, but also utilize the law in an effective manner including developing better and more equitable policies, and preventing further injustice against animals,” says Mousumi Gupta, director of Government Affairs, Humane Society International/India.