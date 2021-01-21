Annual firing practice held at TSPA

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: The traditional annual firing practice of the Hyderabad City Police was conducted at the firing range at Telangana State Police Academy here on Thursday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), D.S.Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar, and other senior police officers from the commissionerate participated in the firing practice.

The weapons used included the 9mm Glock, AK-47, MP 5 Sub Machine Gun.

