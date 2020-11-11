Make this Deepavali animal-friendly

As crackers are burst for the festival, thousands of animals and birds are left frightened because of the noise.

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: Deepavali is one of the most celebrated festivals but it also ends up bringing lot of trauma for animals due to the noise of the firecrackers. With the festival of lights just a few days away, Humane Society International/India (HSI) has urged everyone to celebrate the festival in an animal friendly way.

As crackers are burst for the festival, thousands of animals and birds are left frightened because of the noise. The high decibel of firecrackers hurt the ears of animals as well as birds. Not just sound, but light and smoke emitted by crackers also disturb birds and animals and animal shelters witness a tremendous increase in the number of runaway and lost pets, who are scared, anxious, nervous, and often burnt.

Alokparna Sengupta, HSI / India Managing Director said, “With Deepavali around the corner and the mood upbeat, we urge everyone to celebrate the festival of light as it is meant to be celebrated.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .