Huawei patents smartphone temperature measurement tech

Huawei filed a design patent (CN306175428S) titled ‘Mobile Phone with Graphical User Interface for Temperature Measurement and Display Results’ on March 31 and it was officially published on November 17, reports GizmoChina.

By | Published: 5:35 pm

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has filed a new patent related to temperature measurement on mobile devices.

Huawei filed a design patent (CN306175428S) titled ‘Mobile Phone with Graphical User Interface for Temperature Measurement and Display Results’ on March 31 and it was officially published on November 17, reports GizmoChina.

According to the patent’s document, after measuring the temperature of a human or an object through the camera of a mobile phone or a tablet, the result of the measurement can be viewed on the device’s display itself.

The company has already launched two smartphones with similar functions. The first handset is the Honor Play4 Pro Temperature Measurement Edition and the second model is the recently launched ultra-premium Porsche Design Huawei Mate40 RS.

Both these handsets use an IR camera, which is capable of measuring temperatures ranging from -20oC and 100oC.

Earlier, Huawei filed a patent for a smartphone with three flip camera design.

The patent, which was approved on December 17 last year, had been filed with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) back on January 9, this year.

The design is similar to that of the ASUS Zenfone 6, but the upcoming Huawei’s smartphone will feature three cameras instead of two.