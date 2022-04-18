Hubballi violence: Situation still tense, over 100 detained by K’taka police

Mon - 18 April 22

Hubballi: More than 100 persons have been detained in connection with the large-scale violence following a controversial social media post in the city.

The accused would be produced before the court on Monday. Meanwhile, the situation continues to be tense and tight security arrangements have been made throughout the city. Prohibitory orders are clamped in the city till April 20.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that all the accused have been arrested and investigation is being taken up. The investigation will reveal who is behind this incident and which leader has a role in it. Whoever is found guilty, strict action will be initiated against them, he said.

However, police sources explain that as many as eight special teams formed to nab criminal elements who indulged in violence have launched a hunt for them. The police have arrested 88 persons so far in connection with the violence and lodged ten cases.

One team is exclusively looking into the CCTV footage and identifying the rioters. The cybercrime team is looking into social media posts and messages in WhatsApp, facebook and Instagram accounts that led to the violence.

The police department has taken up the case seriously and investigation has been monitored by ADGP Pratap Reddy. Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner Labhu Ram had passed on all the details of the violence to him already.

The Congress delegation headed by the Executive Committee Member of the party Saleem Ahamad will meet Police Commissioner Labhu Ram on Monday. Congress party which had convened a meeting on Sunday raised concerns that innocents are being picked up by the police.

Sri Ram Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik has stated that the violence was a well organised act against Hindus in the pretext of WhatApp status post. He had also slammed the Congress party saying when Hindus get arrested, they become mute and when Muslims are arrested, they always see them as innocents. “Let the police do their job. Do not get heart burns when goondas and anti-social elements are arrested,” he stated.

The violence erupted in Hubballi on April 16 night following a social media post. The mob started pelting stones on public and government property. Later, they gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station and pelted stones on police. They damaged police vehicles and torched private vehicles. They have also targeted the Sanjeevini Hospital and a temple. Police had to fire tear gas and lathicharge to quell the mob indulged in violence.