Huge cache of arms recovered from Manipur’s Imphal

Three INSAS rifles, two AK-56 rifles along with magazines, live ammunition, military fatigues found during search ops

By PTI Published Date - 29 August 2024, 11:30 AM

Assam Rifles personnel, along with the Indian Army, BSF and Manipur Police personnel, display the arms and ammunition recovered during an operation on Wednesday, in Sekmaijin of Kakching district of Manipur. Photo: PTI

East Imphal: The Manipur Police conducted a search operation in Sekta Awang Leikai area of Imphal East district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, according to a statement.

Three INSAS rifles, two AK-56 rifles along with magazines, live ammunition and several other items, including military fatigues, were recovered during the operation, it said.

The operation was conducted after some gunmen allegedly snatched three rifles and ammunition from police personnel in Leikinthabi area in Imphal West district on Monday.

Four police personnel and one person were arrested and remanded to police custody for 10 days in connection with the incident, the police statement said.

In a separate seizure, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from Wabagai Natekhong in Kakching during search operations and area domination activities in the fringe and vulnerable localities of hill and valley districts, it said.

Five guns, 10 grenades, a bulletproof jacket and a wireless set were recovered during the operations.

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjacent hills-based Kukis since May last year.