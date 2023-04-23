Huge discount on Maruti S-Presso

The Maruti S-Presso AGS (AMT) models are only eligible for a Rs 5,000 corporate discount and a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:29 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has announced huge discounts on the Maruti S-Presso this month.

Hyderabad: These benefits are offered as cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and other discounts. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso petrol manual model is eligible for a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. An exchange incentive of Rs. 15,000, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are all given to the CNG variations.

The Maruti S-Presso AGS (AMT) models are only eligible for a Rs 5,000 corporate discount and a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.