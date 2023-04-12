| Two Killed Several Injured In Lpg Cylinder Blast In Khammam

The incident occurred near the BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam venue, reportedly after party workers burst firecrackers while welcoming BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MLA Ramulu Naik to the venue.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:21 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Khammam: Two persons were killed and several others injured when a domestic cylinder exploded at Chimalapadu village, Karepally mandal under Wyra constituency limits in the district a few hours ago today.

Some of the firecrackers are said to have fallen on a nearby hut, which caught fire. Even as police personnel and BRS workers tried to douse the flames, the cylinder exploded, killing two and injuring others.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock and grief over the incident and has assured all possible support to the families of the victims.

Expressing grief at the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao directed BRS leaders and district officials to ensure best treatment was extended to the injured.

He also assured that all support would be extended to family of the deceased and the injured.