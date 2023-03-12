| Hyderabad Maruti Suzuki Organises Experience Drive For Its All New Grand Vitara

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki organized an ‘Experience Drive’ for its All New Grand Vitara in Hyderabad.

More than 300 customers drove and were thrilled with the amazing experience and capabilities of Grand Vitara. Prominent NEXA dealers of Hyderabad participated in the event, a press release said.

The SUV DNA of the Grand Vitara is brought to the forefront by Suzuki’s All Grip Select technology, that allows adventurous SUV buyers the flexibility to venture beyond boundaries. It is redefining the mid-size SUV segment and has opened up new avenues for SUV enthusiasts.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara All Grip Select Alpha is priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh. About 100 bookings were received for Grand Vitara through the experience drive conducted here, the press release added.