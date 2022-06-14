Hulu Special: ‘The Princess’ to release on July 1

Published Date - 02:50 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Hulu, in collaboration with 20th Century Studios, is releasing a new fantasy epic movie, ‘The Princess’. Starring ‘Kissing Booth’ star Joey King as the lead actor, the film goes beyond the stereotype and brings to screen an empowered young woman. The film revolves around the princess’s wedding with a cruel sociopath, and the treatment she receives when she refuses to marry.

Last year in October, 20th Century Studios tweeted, “The Princess is an irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world. @JoeyKing stars as a young royal who is more comfortable with a sword than a tiara and must save her kingdom from ruthless mercenaries. Directed by Le-Van Kiet and coming to @Hulu in 2022(sic).”

The trailer for the movie released earlier this week on the official Instagram account of 20th Century Studios. It features several intense fight scenes and is captioned, “She’s no ordinary princess.”

The movie, being directed by a Vietnamese director Le-Van Kiet, will also be starring Dominic Cooper, who is well known for his character ‘Howard Stark’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also appeared in the second installing of the ‘Mamma Mia!’ franchise. The film will also feature Ukrainian-French model, Olga Kurylenko, and Norwegian Vietnamese actor, Ngô Thanh Vân.

It will be available to stream on Hulu in English from July 1 onwards.

— Aishwarya Jain