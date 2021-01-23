Human skeleton found in Nizamabad

According to the police, the villagers noticed the skeleton in Mission Bhagiratha pipelines and immediately alerted the cops

Published: 9:51 pm

Nizamabad: A human skeleton was found in Mission Bhagiratha pipes at Honnajipet mandal headquarters of Nizamabad district.

According to the police, the villagers noticed the skeleton and immediately alerted the police. Circle Inspector Prasad said that they found the skeleton stored in Mission Bhagiratha pipelines at Dharpally village.

Police registered a case of suspicious death.

