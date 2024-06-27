Hyderabad: Woman found dead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 05:03 PM

Hyderabad: A housewife was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house in Hassannagar, Attapur on Thursday afternoon.

The woman, aged around 28 years, lived along with her in-laws at a rented house in Hassannagar locality, near Mir Alam Tank. On Thursday afternoon, there was some tiff in the house between the woman and her mother-in-law, over the preparation of a tea after which she was found dead in the house by local people.

On information, the police registered a case and took up investigation. The body is shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.