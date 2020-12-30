Human skull found at building in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while at Kushaiguda on Tuesday evening when human skull and bones were found by labourers while they were clearing debris at a commercial complex.

According to the police, the shop keepers of a commercial complex near Radhika cross roads had hired labourers to clear debris lying on the terrace of the complex, as water accumulated on the building was leaking into the shops. The hired labour had started the cleaning process during the morning hours.

“While removing the debris, workers found a human skull and a few bones. On being alerted we rushed to the spot and seized the human skull and the bones,” said A Man Mohan, SHO Kushaiguda.

Enquiries by the police suspect that the debris was lying for last many years on terrace after it was dumped by shop owners during renovation. “Around 100 commercial establishments are there in the five storied building. No one ventures on the terrace and the door is mostly locked,” said the official.

The police collected the human skull and the bones and shifted it to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. After the forensic doctors examine it, the human remains will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory where experts will study and try to establish the identity of the man.

The police registered a case and are investigating.

