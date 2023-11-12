Humane, developer of Ai Pin wearable, seeks senior Android developer

As per the job description, the senior software engineer will collaborate "closely with our System Software team to integrate and customize our utilization of Android OS (AOSP)."

By IANS Updated On - 01:42 PM, Sun - 12 November 23

San Francisco: Humane, an AI company founded by ex-Apple engineers that has just launched a wearable called Ai Pin, is now hiring a senior software engineer for Android experiences in the annual salary range of $185,000-$235,000.

Humane’s Device Experiences and Platform software team is responsible for developing unique experiences and frameworks powering a new class of mobile device.

In this role, the developer will have the opportunity to drive key feature development “to create intuitive, reliable, and highly performant experiences that are truly transformative” and develop cutting edge technologies in a creative and innovative environment.

Last week, Humane launched the Ai Pin which is a $699 wearable in two parts: a square device and a battery pack that magnetically attaches to your clothes or other surfaces.

The device will start shipping in early 2024 and preorders begin from November 16.

The Ai Pin is powered by a Snapdragon processor and can be controlled with a combination of voice control, a camera, gestures, and a small built-in projector.

The Ai Pin itself weighs about 34 grams, and the “battery booster” adds another 20.

The built-in camera takes 13-megapixel photos and will capture video as well after a software update, reports The Verge.

The Pin’s primary job is to connect to AI models through software the company calls AI Mic.

Ai Pin comes in three colour options – Eclipse, Equinox, and Lunar – and boasts a unique two-piece design, consisting of the main computer and a battery booster.

These are connected magnetically and power wirelessly through clothing and apparel, enabling you to wear Ai Pin in a variety of ways.

With its perpetual power system, users can hot swap the battery booster on-the-go, ensuring uninterrupted usage and all-day battery life, according to the company.