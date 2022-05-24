Hundreds of critically endangered turtle hatchlings released into Chambal river

Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Hundreds of hatchlings of the critically endangered red-crowned roofed turtle and three-striped roofed turtle were released in the lower Chambal river area to commemorate World Turtle Day, celebrated each year on May 23.

The international conservation organisation Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) and leading menswear brand Turtle Limited, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to save fresh water turtles from becoming extinct.

With the freshwater turtle population in India and around the world declining at an alarming rate, the Kolkata-based apparel brand decided to participate in the turtle conservation project at Chambal in Etawah, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility endeavor.

Saurabh Dewan, Development Researcher, TSA, said: “Chambal conservation project initiated in 2006, jointly with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department is one of the flagship projects that is focused on two of the most threatened fresh-water turtles of the country — red-crowned roofed turtle and the three-striped roofed turtle, protecting around three hundred nests of the two species around Chambal every year.”

Dr Arunima Singh, Project Officer at TSA India, said that these nests are guarded 24X7 manned river-side. Hatcheries and the hatchlings are immediately released at the natal sites from where the nests are recorded, in a measure to minimise depredation of eggs and long-term population supplementation.

The TSA India Programme is managed by Indian conservation biologists, scientists and researchers and seeks local solutions to saving turtles. TSA is carrying out conservation of turtles in five places across India: West Bengal, Terai and Chambal regions in Uttar Pradesh, Northeast India and South India.

