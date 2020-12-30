Hundreds rally for ‘Fit India’ campaign by SATS

Apart from LB Stadium, the Run was organised in Gachibowli Sports Complex, KVBR Indoor Stadium (Yousufguda), Cycling Velodrome (OU campus) and Indoor Stadium (Saroornagar)

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) conducted the ‘Fit India’ promotion campaign, under the banner of Fit India Movement, at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Wednesday.

Apart from LB Stadium, the Run was organised in Gachibowli Sports Complex, KVBR Indoor Stadium (Yousufguda), Cycling Velodrome (OU campus) and Indoor Stadium (Saroornagar).

The Fit India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. As part of the programme, SATS ‘Fit India Cyclothon’ and walking, skating, running’ were held with focus on ‘Fitness ka Dose – Aadha Ghanta Roj’ and to publicise the importance of fitness and health.

SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, while flagging off the rally, cycled with over 1,000 participants in the stadium with placards of fitness slogans. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy stressed the importance of fitness.

He urged the authorities to upgrade the stadiums so that more people take up sports and get laurels to Telangana.

