Watch: Boundary wall of LB Stadium collapses due to heavy rains in Hyderabad

The collapse caused significant damage to several police vehicles parked near the old CCS office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 02:24 PM

Hyderabad: A portion of the boundary wall of LB Stadium collapsed last night following heavy rains that lashed the city. The collapse caused significant damage to several police vehicles parked near the old CCS office. Additionally, the incident led to the uprooting of a nearby tree, further contributing to the disruption.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city, with a forecast of light to moderate rain or thundershowers with occasional intense spells for August 20 and 21.

The IMD has cautioned water pooling on roads, traffic congestion, wet and slippery surfaces, and possible interruptions in electricity and water services. The authorities urged residents to restrict movement and advised the Municipal Corporation, road, and rail traffic departments to take necessary precautions. Response forces have also been put on alert to address any emergencies.