Hybiz TV to honour media professionals

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Hybiz TV will honour professionals from three media platforms- print, electronic and radio- with Hybiz TV Media Awards and nominations were invited through the website www.hybiz.tv/awards.

The awards will be presented in three different categories namely journalism, advertisements and circulation during an event scheduled to be held at Sandhya Convention Centre, Gachibowli on January 30, according to a press release. A team of professionals from the media communication community will select the list of awardees, it added. The nominations can be submitted from December 19 to January 15, 2021.

