Hyderabad: 11,184 beneficiaries get flood relief on Tuesday

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Continuing distribution of financial aid to rain-affected families, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deposited flood relief amount of Rs 11.18 crore in the bank accounts of 11,184 beneficiaries on Tuesday.

Post GHMC elections, the municipal corporation resumed distribution of financial aid to the rain-affected families as announced by the State government. Accordingly, since last Tuesday, distribution of cumulative flood relief stood at Rs 59.41 crore and the same was deposited in 59,416 beneficiaries’ bank accounts, officials said.

