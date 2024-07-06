Saturday, Jul 6, 2024
Hyderabad: 1,199 pet, stray dogs given anti-rabies shots on World Zoonoses Day

GHMC veterinary department gave Anti Rabies Vaccine to canines free of cost across the city.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 6 July 2024, 07:56 PM
Pet lovers got their pets for free vaccination on the occasion of World Zoonoses Day at a veterinary hospital in Hyderabad. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A total of 1,199 pet and stray dogs received doses of Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) on the occasion of World Zoonoses Day on Saturday. GHMC veterinary department gave these shots to canines free of cost across the city.

While 617 dogs received the dose in LB Nagar zone; 252 in Charminar, 115 in Khairatabad, 48 in Serilingampally, 58 in Kukatpally, and 109 dogs in Secunderabad received the vaccination.

 

