In a first, Hyderabad cops use canines to sniff out drugs

Hyderabad police teams with specially trained dogs conduct searches at pubs, bars at Jubilee Hills

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 11:19 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Police teams conducting searches at bars and restaurants in Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

Hyderabad: In a first, the Hyderabad Police utilised the services of canines specially trained to sniff out narcotics during a series of searches conducted at various pubs and bars in the city on Sunday night.

City Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy had directed police officials to pull up their socks and leave no stone unturned to curb the drug menace.

Within hours of directions from the top cop, the police teams conducted searches at bars and restaurants located at Jubilee Hills Road No 10, 36, and 45 for about two hours.

“Three dogs were pressed into service during the exercise on Sunday night. The canines are trained to sniff out narcotic substances,” an official of the City Security Wing said. The dogs were trained to detect narcotic substances concealed in clothes, vehicles, and properties including resorts, pubs, bars, homes, hotels, etc. “A special training programme was introduced at the Intelligence Security Wing training centre at Moinabad to train the canines in the detection of narcotics,” the official said.

The police in future exercises will be deploying canines to sniff out narcotic substances. Around 50 police officers, had participated in the operation. Apart from canines, the local clues teams also accompanied the police officials during the operation to collect evidence if any drugs were recovered. A senior official of the Hyderabad Police said the surprise checks would continue at all bars, pubs, and hotels in the city in the run-up to the New Year.